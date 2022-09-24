Who Steps Up For Ohio State Against Wisconsin In Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Absence?

The potent Ohio State offense was dealt a critical blow ahead of Saturday night’s matchup with Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was ruled out with an apparent injury, leaving quarterback C.J. Stroud without one of his top weapons in the Big Ten Conference opener against the Badgers.

Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opening win over Notre Dame, but returned to action in last week’s victory over Toledo. It’s unclear why he’ll be sidelined this evening, as the Buckeyes do not provide specific injury information.

The junior pass catcher has been limited this season to just four catches for 36 yards, due to a hamstring injury, but his availability alone forces defenses to account for his big play ability. His explosiveness brings a dynamic element to the Buckeye offense that will be missed Saturday night and

His absence will force sophomores Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. into larger roles. The pair have more than carried the load for the receiving corps this season. Harrison Jr. has hauled in 18 catches for 342 yards and 5 touchdowns while Egbuka has pulled down 20 catches for 324 yards and 3 scores.

Smith-Njigba has already been sidelined one game this season and the Buckeyes offense hardly hiccuped in his absence. The Buckeyes lead the nation in total offense with 565.3 yards per game and rolled up the second-most yards in school history last week against with 763 yards in a 77-21 blowout win over Toledo.

Three wide receivers topped 100 receiving yards against the Rockets, including Egbuka (116), Harrison Jr. (102) and Jayden Ballard (113). Ballard and tight end Cade Stover give Stroud two additional weapons with Smith-Njigba out.

Julian Fleming, who made his Buckeyes debut against the Rockets last week, caught three passes for 23 yards and two touchdowns and could also see an expanded role.

Top running back TreVeyon Henderson, who left last week’s win over Toledo and was seen in a walking boot, will be available and should provide an additional boost to Ohio State’s vaunted offensive attack. Henderson is averaging 6.8 yards per carry through the first three games this year.

Miyan Williams accentuates the Buckeyes rushing attack with Henderson back in the fold, running for 207 yards and one score on 32 carries this season. The Buckeyes offense is an embarrassment of riches, with true freshman Dallan Hayden also churning out 108 yards on 17 carries last week against Toledo

Look for Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to spread the wealth to keep an aggressive Wisconsin defense off balance. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

