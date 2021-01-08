Wyatt Davis Becomes Unanimous All-American, Haskell Garrett and Shaun Wade Also Earn First Team Honors
Today's Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American announcement brought with it great news for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Right guard Wyatt Davis was named a first-team All-American this evening and becomes the 33rd unanimous All-American in Ohio State history. More recently, Davis is the seventh player in the last seven season to earn that distinction.
Unanimous All-Americans are first-team selections by the Associated Press, FCAA, FWAA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp.
Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and cornerback Shaun Wade were each named All-Americans this evening as well.
Shaun Wade is a consensus All-American this year, after earning first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, ESPN.com, the Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association. He was a second-team pick by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.
Justin Fields Says He'll Be Ready to Play Against Alabama by Monday Night
Haskell Garrett is a first team pick by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus, earning second team honors this evening from WCFF, along with the AP and Sporting News.
Ohio State's other All-Americans included Josh Myers, Garrett Wilson and Jonathon Cooper.
Ohio State’s Unanimous First Team All-Americans
2020 – OG Wyatt Davis
2019 – DE Chase Young
2019 – CB Jeff Okudah
2017 – C Billy Price
2016 – SAF Malik Hooker
2016 – C Pat Elflein
2014 – DE Joey Bosa
2007 – LB James Laurinaitis
2006 – QB Troy Smith
2005 – LB A.J. Hawk
2002 – SAF Mike Doss
1995 – RB Eddie George
1995 – OT Orlando Pace
1987 – LB Chris Spielman
1987 – P Tom Tupa
1984 – RB Keith Byars
1977 – OT Chris Ward
1975 – RB Archie Griffin
1974 – RB Archie Griffin
1973 – LB Randy Gradishar
1973 – OT John Hicks
1970 – MG Jim Stillwagon
1970 – CB Jack Tatum
1968 – OT Dave Foley
1960 – FB Bob Ferguson
1961 – FB Bob Ferguson
1956 – OG Jim Parker
1955 – HB Howard “Hopalong” Cassady
1954 – HB Howard “Hopalong” Cassady
1950 – HB Vic Janowicz
1945 – G Warren Amling
1944 – QB/HB Les Horvath
1930 – E Wes Fesler
Ohio State 2020 First Team All-Americans
- Wyatt Davis – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, FWAA, AFCA, Walter Camp
- Haskell Garrett – CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus
- Shaun Wade – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, AFCA
Ohio State 2020 Second Team All-Americans
- Josh Myers – Sporting News
- Garrett Wilson – Football Writers Association of America
- Jonathon Cooper – American Football Coaches Association
-----
You may also like:
Justin Hilliard Knows Monday's Game Will Be His Last as a Buckeye
Kerry Coombs Previews the Challenge of Playing a Dynamic Alabama Offense
Justin Fields Wins Silver Football Award
Cardale Jones Claps Back at Nick Saban's Daughter's Twitter Accusation
Trey Sermon Reminding Buckeye Fans of Ezekiel Elliott During 2014 CFP Title Run
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook