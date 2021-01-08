Wyatt Davis Becomes Unanimous All-American

Ohio State's right guard is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the country by each of the five officially recognized All-American services.

Today's Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American announcement brought with it great news for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Right guard Wyatt Davis was named a first-team All-American this evening and becomes the 33rd unanimous All-American in Ohio State history. More recently, Davis is the seventh player in the last seven season to earn that distinction.

Unanimous All-Americans are first-team selections by the Associated Press, FCAA, FWAA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and cornerback Shaun Wade were each named All-Americans this evening as well.

Shaun Wade is a consensus All-American this year, after earning first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, ESPN.com, the Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association. He was a second-team pick by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.

Haskell Garrett is a first team pick by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus, earning second team honors this evening from WCFF, along with the AP and Sporting News.

Ohio State's other All-Americans included Josh Myers, Garrett Wilson and Jonathon Cooper.

Ohio State’s Unanimous First Team All-Americans

2020 – OG Wyatt Davis

2019 – DE Chase Young

2019 – CB Jeff Okudah

2017 – C Billy Price

2016 – SAF Malik Hooker

2016 – C Pat Elflein

2014 – DE Joey Bosa

2007 – LB James Laurinaitis

2006 – QB Troy Smith

2005 – LB A.J. Hawk

2002 – SAF Mike Doss

1995 – RB Eddie George

1995 – OT Orlando Pace

1987 – LB Chris Spielman

1987 – P Tom Tupa

1984 – RB Keith Byars

1977 – OT Chris Ward

1975 – RB Archie Griffin

1974 – RB Archie Griffin

1973 – LB Randy Gradishar

1973 – OT John Hicks

1970 – MG Jim Stillwagon

1970 – CB Jack Tatum

1968 – OT Dave Foley

1960 – FB Bob Ferguson

1961 – FB Bob Ferguson

1956 – OG Jim Parker

1955 – HB Howard “Hopalong” Cassady

1954 – HB Howard “Hopalong” Cassady

1950 – HB Vic Janowicz

1945 – G Warren Amling

1944 – QB/HB Les Horvath

1930 – E Wes Fesler

Ohio State 2020 First Team All-Americans

Wyatt Davis – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, FWAA, AFCA, Walter Camp

Haskell Garrett – CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus

Shaun Wade – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, AFCA

Ohio State 2020 Second Team All-Americans

Josh Myers – Sporting News

Garrett Wilson – Football Writers Association of America

Jonathon Cooper – American Football Coaches Association

