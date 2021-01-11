NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Kicker Blake Haubeil Out for Tonight's Game Because of CoVID-19

Ohio State will need a back up kicker for the national title game in Miami
Ohio State won't release its game status report until 7 p.m. Eastern Time, but some players that are unavailable tonight are starting to surface.

Senior and starting kicker Blake Haubiel announced on his Instagram account that he's tested positive for CoVID-19 and won't be with the team in Miami. Haubeil says he's feeling okay.

"I'm extremely upset, but at the same time I'm overwhelmingly thankful to be an individual who is asymptomatic," he said in part.

Without Haubeil available, either Dominic DiMaccio or true freshman Jake Seibert will handle the kicking duties for the Buckeyes.

