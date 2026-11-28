The first shutout of the season for the Buckeyes could not have come at a better time. A rout of Michigan, 45-0, leaves fans in Columbus with the sweet taste of victory to end the regular season.

One man helped spark this performance right out of the gates, that being Riley Pettijohn.

The Buckeyes, all season long, have been missing that big playmaker at the linebacker position, which was hurting them mightily. That was not the case against Michigan.

Pettijohn came firing out of the gates in the first half, and that was exactly what the Buckeyes needed this week. He helped bring the energy back to the defensive side of the ball and they did not disappoint.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Riley Pettijohn (5) celebrates during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pettijohn finished with eight tackles, six of them being solo, and one tackle for loss to help lead the Buckeyes to the biggest win in the history of The Game.

The Buckeyes gave Bryce Underwood no room to breathe. Just looking at the numbers isn't enough to show the constant pressure the defensive line got on almost every play.

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The running game has been the one area where the Buckeyes have struggled to stop the Wolverines every year. Early on, it looked like that was going to be the case after Underwood had a few nice runs along with Savion Hiter.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) runs against Ohio State defensive tackle Eddrick Houston (96) during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines finished with 64 yards on the ground as a team, one of the worst performances by the Wolverines on the ground over the last decade of the rivalry.

That quickly got shut down after a few nice adjustments from Matt Patricia. He brought his linebackers into the box more and the safeties weren't playing as high, due to the struggles in the pass game that Michigan had. That allowed the Buckeyes to truly shut the water off in the run game.

Underwood finished the game with under 100 passing yards and an interception for the second straight season. That interception went the way of Jaylen McClain, after he ran a route very nicely and made an impressive catch on the sideline.

Every level of the Buckeyes' defense stepped up hugely in this matchup. The defensive line made Underwood speed up and make mistakes; the coverage on the back end was tight and gave receivers no room to breathe. Then, on top of that, the linebackers were excellent in both the run and pass game.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Khary Wilder (34) celebrates with linebacker Qua Russaw (4) during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Buckeyes' defense had a very rough season, but ending the season with a huge shutout against your rival is a good note to end the regular season on. A lot of younger guys made an impact all season long, now it is time for them to build on this performance moving forward.