Ohio State was officially eliminated from Big Ten title and College Football Playoff contention Friday after the Iowa Hawkeyes pitched a near-shutout against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Now comes the regular-season finale as the Buckeyes host the Michigan Wolverines. Can Ohio State win back-to-back rivalry games?

Our staff seems to agree either way entering Saturday's showdown:

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver David Adolph (82) head butts with Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Game" Info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: noon ET/9 a.m. PT

TV Channel: FOX (consult TV Guide or preferred streaming provider for details).

Odds: Ohio State -10.5; over/under is 37.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Location: Ohio Stadium – The Horseshoe (Columbus, Ohio)

Ohio State’s record under Ryan Day: 89-16 (8-6 in postseason bowl games/CFP).

Last time vs. Michigan: Ohio State beat Michigan 27-9 in Ann Arbor last season. Michigan leads the all-time series 63-56-6.

Ohio State so far this season: 7-4 (5-3 Big Ten)

STANDINGS:

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Chip Minnich: 6-3 (began contributing ahead of Week 3)

Zain Bando: Ohio State 35, Michigan 25

Just two weeks ago, it appeared Ohio State was playing with house money. Now it’s playing for a better bowl game (which was unthinkable a month ago, let alone at the beginning of the season). Rivalry games are still important. The Buckeyes don’t need to be told that. All they must do now is win, especially for Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Day, Julian Sayin, the support staff and Buckeye Nation.

If they can’t, the season will be more than just a disaster. It will be a colossal failure, bowl game or not, and it will kill any chance of a nine-win season. It’s a must-win for Ohio State, period.

Chip Minnich: Ohio State 20, Michigan 13

Ohio State is playing purely for pride, as “The Game” has been stripped of its traditional luster with both teams in uncharacteristic seasons of mediocrity. The Michigan defense is very stout, and it will make field position a premium consideration when or if Ohio State is able to get into the red zone.

Even though the Ohio State defense was terrible last week at Nebraska, I have blind faith that the run defense will rebound against the Wolverines and make it more difficult for Michigan on the offensive side of the ball. The Buckeyes don't need to be impenetrable, but they do need to make projected starting quarterback Bryce Underwood beat them with the passing game, and that's been a challenge for Michigan all season.

The season is not what any Ohio State wanted or expected, but I believe that the Buckeyes will end on a positive note as they await their bowl game destination.

Dylan Buganski: Michigan 16, Ohio State 13

The feeling around “The Game” this year is unlike anything we have seen in the last 30 years.

No playoff implications. Questions around the coaching staff on both sides. Neither team ranked in the top 15 for the first time since 1987.

Yet, I expect this game to be one of the closest games we have seen in recent history between the two.

Both teams come into the matchups with opposite trends, with Michigan forcing three turnovers and shocking undefeated UCLA at home and Ohio State crumbling their chances to sneak into the College Football Playoff with another defensive letdown to Nebraska.

I expect an ugly, punt-filled game with both teams struggling to find first downs consistently. The difference will be the ability to win the turnover margin, which favors the Wolverines.

Jeremiah Smith will still top 100 yards and find a score in this game, but Ohio State’s unfinished drives and turnovers will haunt them, leaving Michigan with opportunities to score points and make the poor season for the Buckeyes a complete nightmare, with head coach Ryan Day losing the matchup for the fifth time in six years.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.