Ohio State's Ranking Doesn't Tell the Full Story and Here's Why

Ohio State moved up one spot in the AP Poll, now ranked fourth in the latest poll, but that ranking does not tell the full picture of what their season has actually been.

The Week 6 AP Poll 🚨



Thoughts on the latest Top-25? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/29ImR0yPoN — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 11, 2026

The collapse against Texas really soured the view of the Buckeyes for a lot of voters, even though they did not have a huge fall after that loss.

They have definitely redeemed themselves since then with a lot of big wins to open BIG Ten play and now face another big test this coming weekend.

The offense has been at an all-time high since the start of the season and has really felt like it has only gotten better. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith have been in the Heisman conversation since the beginning of the season, while Smith has now emerged as the favorite through the early parts of the season.

Their offense is fully deserving of being the number one team in the nation; the defense on the other end has not lived up to the hype that it has had the past few years. Maryland was the first game that the defense really felt like it was back to being at full strength.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) motions during the NCAA football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other thing completely outside of the Buckeyes' control is what other teams have done around them. Texas suffered its first loss of the season, so there is now a new number one team in the country in Georgia.

The Big Ten, which has won the last three National Championships, has felt weaker this season than the past few years. That being said, Indiana is the Buckeyes' next opponent and the fifth-ranked team in the country, and UCLA has really shocked everyone this season with their play.

If the Buckeyes' recent play continues, it feels like they will be a lock to win the BIG Ten and have a fighting chance at being the number one team in the nation come playoff time.

New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has now gotten accustomed to being in Columbus and working with the Buckeyes. Smith and Sayin feel like they are very much on the same page now from an offensive standpoint.

It also helps to have Jeremiah Smith on the outside, who is a big difference maker no matter how many guys get thrown at him.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final piece of the puzzle was figuring out the run game. Which feels like what they did against the Terrapins. It was a lot of tough run defenses that the Buckeyes went up against, which slowed down their offensive production throughout the season.

This next matchup against the Hoosiers feels like it will tell the full story of who the Buckeyes are for the rest of the season. Even Indiana's Head Coach, Curt Cignetti, has a similar feeling.

"They're a great football team with a lot of great players."



Curt Cignetti on facing No. 4 Ohio State 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/I81pyQOIqe — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 12, 2026

The Buckeyes move up one spot in the rankings and remain in the top five, even with the move up it doesn't paint the full picture of what the Buckeyes' season has truly been so far.