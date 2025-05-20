Ohio State WR Not Named Jeremiah Smith Receiving Major Hype for 2025
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate is ranked the 41st best prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft by PFF.
Tate has been overshadowed by Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, but will take on a bigger role in his junior season with Egbuka headed to the NFL.
In his sophomore season, Tate hauled in 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns. He will become the No.2 receiver for the Buckeyes in the upcoming season, giving him a chance to have a breakout campaign.
The 6-foot-3 wideout excels at getting separation and has a chance to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
However, it will take a productive season from Tate to reach that level. Ohio State has a proven track record of developing receivers who end up being drafted in the first round. Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr. are just a few of the recent first-round selections.
Tate was a key weapon for quarterback Will Howard on Ohio State's run to winning the National Championship.
While the hype and focus will remain on Smith, and rightfully so after an incredible freshman season, Tate is very talented and could have a breakout season on the road to being drafted early in the 2026 draft.
