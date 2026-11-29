This wasn't the season anyone in Columbus, and probably the college football world, envisioned for Ohio State. Most especially, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

The expectations were much higher than an 8-4 regular season.

The losses and inconsistent performances created tremendous frustration.

The playoff hopes were gone before Michigan arrived.

There was a sense that the season needed something positive to salvage its emotional investment.

There was still one game that mattered enormously. THE GAME.

The Michigan Wolverines did something today they had not done in 135 years...



Their 45-point loss is the program's worst defeat since November 21, 1891 when they fell 58-12 to Cornell 🤯



The Big Ten conference did not even exist yet 😲 pic.twitter.com/jdmiy09Z1O — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 28, 2026

Beating Michigan Carries A Different Kind Of Satisfaction

There are wins that help your record. There are wins that improve your postseason positioning. And then there are wins over Michigan.

For Ohio State fans, the rivalry is its own season within a season.

You can have a disappointing September, October and November, but if you beat Michigan, there is something about that victory that makes the winter a little warmer.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

And winning 45-0? That's the kind of result that gets brought up for years.

The Balm That Was Needed For Buckeye Nation

There are plenty of ways to describe Ohio State's 2026 football season. Disappointing. Frustrating. Unfulfilled. A season that never quite lived up to the expectations that surrounded this program when the Buckeyes took the field back in September.

But if there was one thing that could make the last several months feel a little better, it was beating Michigan.

And not just beating Michigan. Absolutely dismantling Michigan. Like one for the history books, "Can you believe how bad Ohio State beat Michigan?!?"

Ohio State's 45-0 victory over the Wolverines on Saturday was more than just another notch in the rivalry's storied history. It was a cathartic release for a program and fan base that desperately needed something to celebrate. It was the kind of afternoon that reminds everyone why this rivalry means so much, regardless of what has happened during the preceding 11 games.

The Buckeyes may not have had the season they wanted. Their College Football Playoff hopes were gone, and there will be plenty of questions to answer heading into the offseason. Ohio State fans will be saying goodbye to arguably the greatest wide receiver in their storied history when Jeremiah Smith leaves.

But for one glorious Saturday afternoon in Columbus, none of that mattered.

Michigan left Ohio Stadium with zero points on the scoreboard, and Ohio State fans left with a memory that will last a whole lot longer than the frustrations of the 2026 season.

Sometimes, beating Michigan really can make everything feel a little better.

A Look Ahead To 2027

The Buckeyes still have plenty of work to do, starting with their upcoming recruiting class and finding out their bowl game destination and opponent. There are still lessons to learn and changes to consider. But somewhere in Columbus, there are a whole lot of Ohio State fans who will sleep a little better this winter knowing that, when it mattered most to them, the Buckeyes left absolutely no doubt.