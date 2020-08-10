BuckeyesNow
Report: Big Ten Cancels College Football Season

Brendan Gulick

In an historic decision that several months ago many people thought could never happen, the Big Ten has reportedly canceled their college football season.

Sources tell Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press that the Big Ten voted Sunday night to cancel the season. The vote was 12-2 in favor of foregoing the season. Nebraska and Iowa reportedly wanted to play this year. Solari's sources say a formal announcement from the league is expected sometime Tuesday.

On Saturday, it was reported that new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is in favor of a spring football season. The commissioner is in a unique position as both someone who oversees one of the Power Five conferences and as the father of a Division I college football player. Powers Warren is a tight end for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the SEC.

There is no official word yet whether the Big Ten would pursue playing a spring season or cancel the 2020 year altogether because of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner reportedly told Big Ten teams to have a light practice on Monday. The Buckeyes were on the practice field Monday morning.

The Big Ten also released a statement this past weekend telling teams they don't have permission to move forward into full-contact practices. The conference said it will “continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

Reports first came to light publicly on Monday morning on the Dan Patrick Show, during which Patrick said the Big Ten and Pac-12 would cancel their seasons officially on Tuesday.

Technically, if they wanted to, Ohio State legally could play football outside the Big Ten this fall if other leagues don't shut down. The schools are independent contractors within their own conferences and if the league doesn't play this year, each school could look to play games elsewhere. But that seems unlikely for Ohio State, if the report is true that new OSU president Kristina Johnson was among the 12 votes against playing a Big Ten season.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Big Ten Football: Iowa, Nebraska Reportedly Voted to Play

Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers opted "yes" in apparent 12-2 vote. Both states also have lower documented COVID cases.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: #WeWantToPlay ... is a College Football Players Union Forming?

College athletics is at a crossroads it has never seen before. Will there be a season? Will the players unite and form a union? What's the latest news from the Big Ten conference office? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Report: College Football Season on the Brink of Postponement

The Power 5 conference commissioners called an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of playing this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Oldest Ohio State Football Players Still Competing in the NFL

Plenty of up-and-coming Buckeyes are crafting pro careers, but a handful of veterans are also going strong.

Adam Prescott

BuckeyesNow OSU Football Trivia: Scarlet & Gray in the 2010’s

With the football season on the brink of disaster, BuckeyesNow put together a fun football trivia quiz. Click here to take the quiz and let us know how you do!

Eddie Marotta

Buckeye Breakfast: Oklahoma Pausing Camp, Buckeyes Graduating Sunday

The Sooners season-opener was pushed back by the Big 12, so Oklahoma is halting training camp for a week. Plus, more than two dozen Ohio State student-athletes are getting their diplomas on Sunday.

Brendan Gulick

Rocco Spindler Chooses Notre Dame over Michigan, Ohio State and Others

Heralded offensive guard lives 30 minutes from Ann Arbor, but will leave to play in South Bend.

Adam Prescott

Report: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in Favor of Spring Season

Ohio State football opened camp on Thursday this past week, but there is growing concern that the fall season will be postponed. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Ohio State Basketball Point Guard D'Angelo Russell Ready for Next NBA Chapter

Former Buckeye All-American has been with four NBA squads since 2015.

Tyler Stephen

Report: Big Ten Presidents Meeting to Discuss Fall Sports Future

The Big Ten released a fall sports schedule this past week, with the caveat that it didn't guarantee a season. Now it seems that reality could be coming into focus.

Brendan Gulick