Ryan Day More Relieved Than Joyful, Turns Attention To Arkansas State

There is a lightness around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday.

Without a shadow of a doubt, beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish left the Buckeyes with a sense of relief more than joy. It wasn't just that they won, but how they did it.

No more talk about being a soft football team. No more black cloud hanging over Ohio State for not being able to play good enough defense against a team that was stubborn about running the ball against them. And certainly, no more talk about what happened last year.

With all of the hype surrounding the game and all the stars in attendance to kick off the 100th anniversary of football in The 'Shoe, Ohio State's season-opening top-5 win over Notre Dame officially put to bed the nightmares that Oregon and Michigan gave Ryan Day's team for the last 280 sleeps.

Ohio State's College Football Playoff aspirations aren't hanging in the balance this week - and every week for the rest of the season - because of a Week 1 loss, the same way they were last year when they fell short against Oregon in Week 2.

And trust me when I tell you that the team knows and appreciates that.

Now, they can move forward trying to be the absolute best version of themselves they can be.

"Every single week you have to bring it, otherwise you don't have a chance to be a champion," Day said on Tuesday afternoon.

Their journey continues Saturday at home against Arkansas State, a team they are currently favored to beat by 43.5 points. The reality is, the Buckeyes aren't going to lose on Saturday and everybody knows it (probably even the Red Wolves). But Ryan Day was complimentary of ASU's coaching staff and impactful transfers - as well as their season-opening victory - and the Buckeyes aren't going to take the next two weeks lightly.

