The Odds of Jeremiah Smith Breaking His Next Record Against Maryland Have Grown

All week long Ohio State has been wondering who is going to play for them against Maryland with injuries becoming an issue. With the latest injury report theres a chance Jeremiah Smith can be celebrating another record breaking performance.

Jeremiah Smith is currently tied for second in the all-time receiving touchdowns list in the BIG Ten with 36. Only three ahead of him is Braylon Edwards of Michigan at 39.

Smith is now primed to have another big performance that can have him sitting atop of the mountain come Sunday morning.

Four touchdowns seems like a lot but Smith has already achieved that mark just two weeks ago against Illinois in the first conference game for the Buckeyes. Three of those touchdowns came in the first half.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown over Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big reason Smith's odds have skyrocketed of breaking the record: Brandon Inniss is doubtful against Maryland.

Inniss has been with the Buckeyes for all four years of his collegiate career and while he has been overshadowed by all of the great recievers that have come through Columbus, he is still a big playmaker for the team. With him more than likely not playing this could mean even more targets for Smith on the outside.

Devin McCuin who was questionable all throughout the week is probable for the matchup against Maryland, who knows how much he will actually play due to his injury. This also could mean Julian Sayin looking the way of Smith even more than usual.

Head Coach Ryan Day spoke throughout the week about not making the triple coverage throw a habit for Sayin when looking for Smith, we will see what that looks like now with a few wideouts on the injury report as either out or doubtful.

Ryan Day breaks down exactly when Julian Sayin should — and shouldn’t — force the ball to Jeremiah Smith. pic.twitter.com/rfjYOwH8w9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 6, 2026

It has been back-to-back weeks of double digit receptions and over 200 yards for Smith. That has also included six touchdowns between the two games for him as well.

The other factor that is big in Smith's odds of breaking the record: what kind of coverage will Maryland run against him?

Illinois ran a lot of single coverage which led to Smith's big performance. Iowa tried to bring a safety over the top of where Smith was and he was still able to have a big performance despite that.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown pass, breaking the school record, in front of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Anthony Hawkins (5) during the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maryland's defense has struggled giving up a lot of points throughout the season already while Ohio State continues to be one of the better offenses in the country. The big reason for that is Jeremiah Smith.

The Buckeyes injury report has been watched heavily all throughout the week and with Inniss now doubtful it could lead to another big performance from Smith.

Smith already sits as royalty in Columbus holding the triple crown record, his eyes are now set on cementing his legacy in the BIG Ten.