The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to knock off the Maryland Terrapins by a score of 45 to 16.

Most of this season, the Buckeyes have been able to dominate through the air, but in this game, they had great success on the ground.

Bo Jackson had not been getting many carries, but in this game he was able to show his dominance, going for 23 carries, 107 yards and two scores. He was using his speed to turn the corner on the outside, and when he hit the hole, he was magnificent.

BO JACKSON IS GONE‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/IuwYDzSYxC — THE ™️ Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) October 10, 2026

A big play came on 4th down when he burst up the hole for a touchdown to show off his incredible skill. This was a much-needed game for Bo Jackson, as he now sits at 89 carries for 460 yards and four touchdowns this season.

He averages 5.2 yards per carry and now leads the team in carries and yards, making this offense have an even greater ceiling.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to running back Ja'kobi Jackson (24) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ja'Kobi Jackson had a solid game as well for the Buckeyes, as he finished with 14 carries for 76 yards and did not find the end zone. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry, and for these backs of Ohio State, they are a two-headed monster that needs to play like this in order to create the threat of the rushing attack.

As a team, the Buckeyes had 202 yards rushing and still had great success through the air with 242 yards. Julian Sayin had two turnovers, a fumble and an interception, but threw for four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Smith made EVERY touch count against Maryland.



4 REC, 93 REC YDS, 23.3 AVG, 2 TD



Another big time performance as Smith keeps strengthening his Heisman case.pic.twitter.com/N42H9l2GEQ https://t.co/9xclDqzYaF — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 11, 2026

Jeremiah Smith continues his dominance and has turned a lot of heads with his Heisman case. He had four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

The passing game will most likely be there most of the season, but this rushing attack for the Scarlet and Gray will be the separator, and that was what Ryan Day wanted to see improve.

The Buckeyes now enter their gauntlet of a schedule as they play the defending champions and No. 7-ranked Indiana next week on the road.

After that they will stay on the road against No.19 USC, then be home against No. 13 Oregon.

The rushing attack looked to be the final piece to complete this stellar offensive attack. The two biggest keys to the Buckeyes are the health of their players and the running backs being able to produce the numbers they put up against Maryland.