TreVeyon Henderson Leaves Ohio State Game With Apparent Injury

Henderson's return is questionable.

UPDATE: Henderson has returned to the sideline with 4:29 left in the first quarter. He was in the locker room for roughly 15 minutes, although only a few minutes ticked off the actual game clock.

TreVeyon Henderson scored the first touchdown of Saturday night's game, but I'm not sure when we'll see him again.

As the Buckeye offense took the field for the second drive of the night, Henderson was seen walking gingerly to the locker room with a couple of athletic trainers. He was walking without his left shoe.

Henderson carried four times for 19 yards on the opening drive and punctuated the Buckeyes' game-opener with an 8-yard touchdown.

We will provide any updates on Henderson if they become available, but the Buckeyes athletic communications staff typically does not issue injury updates on players.

Ohio State went down to score on that second drive, making it 14-7 Ohio State with 7:52 to go in the opening quarter.

