Ohio State has not faced Iowa on the road since the Buckeyes’ 55-24 loss to the Hawkeyes in 2017, and Ryan Day has never coached a road game against Iowa as a head coach.

Now looking for a ranked road win in one of the most intimidating environments in college football, here’s what Ohio State’s offense needs to do Saturday against the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense.

Win on Third Down

Through their first four games, Iowa has allowed opponents to convert just 26.8% of third downs, the 12th-best mark in the country.

Ohio State entered its Big Ten opener struggling on third down, converting just 36.4% of its opportunities through the first three games.

Knowing this was a point of emphasis against Illinois, the Buckeyes responded by going 8-for-12.

Sustaining that improvement will be critical against an Iowa team built to limit possessions. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith knows the challenge his offense has ahead.

“It’s kind of the blueprint of Iowa,” Smith said. “They’ll grind you down to a halt, limit your possessions... You get to those third downs, you’ve got to convert them, especially in those matchup games.”

Stay Efficient in the Run Game

Iowa has also limited opposing passing attacks, allowing just 152 passing yards per game, which ranks 12th in the country.

The Buckeyes can’t rely solely on the passing game and the efforts of Jeremiah Smith. Establishing the run early will be crucial against a defense allowing just 87.8 rushing yards per game.

Veteran backs like Ja’Kobi Jackson will need to play a significant role against the Hawkeyes.

“He’s got great instinct as a ball carrier,” Smith said of Jackson. “He’s a veteran player. He’s been in big games and big moments, and he’s a steady player. So when we give him the opportunity, he makes the most of them.”

Jackson has scored in each of Ohio State’s first four games, rushing for 206 yards and five touchdowns on just 31 carries while averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.

Play Four Quarters

Ohio State has scored a touchdown just before halftime in each of its first four games, showing an ability to finish the first half strong. But against Texas, the Buckeyes couldn’t sustain that momentum into the fourth quarter. Against Iowa, it’s imperative that Ohio State carries that same urgency through all four quarters and avoids letting the Hawkeyes dictate the tempo late.

“When you’re playing against a team like this … you’ve got to show up and you’ve got to swing from the first punch and you’ve got to play all the way for four quarters,” Day said. “Whether we’re down two scores or up by three scores, like we’ve been in other games, we have to finish the game.”