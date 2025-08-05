Former NFL Star Gives High Praise To Ohio State Buckeyes, Garrett Wilson
The hype surrounding the Ohio State Buckeyes and their ability to produce talented wide receivers continues to grow heading into the 2025 season.
During an interview with Vegas Insider, longtime NFL veteran Roddy White did not hold back in his praise for former Ohio State star receiver Garrett Wilson, claiming that he is his breakout player for the upcoming season.
"He's my breakout player for this upcoming season," White said. "He's a guy that could go out and get 1,500-1,600 yards this year. He has elite quickness, great route running ability, and he's a 4.3 guy in the 40-yard dash so he can get down the field in a flash. There are not many things he can't do, and he has natural pass catching ability. The fact he's reuniting with his college quarterback in Justin Fields is big too. He's used to Fields throwing him the ball from their days at Ohio State and now they get to recreate that chemistry at the NFL level. These two are going to be awesome together this year."
As a former five-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Wilson easily established himself as a key piece of the Buckeyes' offense throughout his three seasons with the program. He would go on to record 1,213 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns during his time in Columbus, which paved the way for him to be selected with No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Wilson has proved to be worth the hype since entering the league, as he's finished each of his three seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.
In addition to his hype for Wilson, White also gave praise to the Buckeyes and newly-promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline for his development and recruitment at the wide receiver position.
"Ohio State does a great job of constantly producing great NFL wide receivers," White said. "They get all the good ones. My guy Brian Hartline is the Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach, and he recruits well."
While they never played together in the NFL, both Hartline and White were in the NFL around the same time. Both receivers had impressive seasons in 2012, with the former Ohio State standout going for 1,083 receiving yards and White tallying 1,351 yards that season.
