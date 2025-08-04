Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Miss Out On Elite 2027 Target To Michigan
As the 2025 college football season quickly approaches, the recruiting trail for the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day continues to heat up. And while the program is slowly building another top-10 class in the 2026 cycle, the Buckeyes were unable to kick off the month of August with a commitment in the 2027 class this week.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday that 2027 three-star interior offensive lineman Tristan Dare has committed to the Michigan Wolverines, over the likes of Day and the Buckeyes.
Dare is currently the No. 28 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 58-ranked player in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports' Composite. The 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. talent received his offers from both Michigan and Ohio State in June of this year, but Dare ultimately decided on the Wolverines.
Looking ahead at Day's 2027 recruiting class, the group already features two highly-touted commits in five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown and four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds. And despite missing out on Dare, the Buckeyes are still in the mix for multiple four-star interior offensive linemen, including Kaeden Penny and Terrance Smith. Both prospects are top-15 players at IOL position in the 2027 class, in addition to being top-10 recruits in their respective states.
However, the interior offensive linemen position will be a key for Day and Ohio State come the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the program's upcoming class includes one IOL commit in three-star Tucker Smith.
