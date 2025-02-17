Ohio State Buckeyes WR Generating Major Heisman Buzz
Heading into the 2024 college football season, everyone was expecting a great freshman year from Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Even though there were high expectations already, no one could have seen coming what Smith ended up doing.
Smith ended up being a massive part of the Ohio State national championship run.
When all was said and done, Smith ended up catching 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged a stunning 17.3 yards per reception in year one.
After that kind of a season, there is even bigger hype and higher expectations for Smith heading into year two in 2025.
CBS Sports has shared the new FanDuel odds for the projected Heisman Trophy candidates in 2025. Smith ended up being listed No. 5 on the list with +1200 odds.
"Though he was a true freshman, many called Smith the best player in college football last season. It's hard to argue with that assessment," they wrote.
"He emerged as the Alpha in a loaded Ohio State wide receiver room from the moment he stepped foot on campus. He set a Big Ten single-season freshman record with 15 touchdowns receiving and compiled 1,315 yards through the air (fourth in the FBS). He did some of his best work in the College Football Playoff, with 381 yards and five touchdowns in Ohio State's four-game march to the national title. It's hard to fathom how he'll perform as he continues to grow."
How much can Smith really improve in 2025? His numbers from his freshman year will place that bar extremely high.
A lot will depend on the Buckeyes' new quarterback. Whether that quarterback ends up being Julian Sayin, Tavien St. Clair, or Lincoln Kienholz, Smith will need them to get him the football.
Most expect Sayin to end up being the starter. If that is the case, Smith will be playing alongside a quarterback with elite arm talent. Sayin has much bigger arm potential than Will Howard had.
All of that being said, there is no telling what to expect from Smith. He is going to enter the season as a top-tier Heisman candidate and hopefully he is able to live up to the hype.
