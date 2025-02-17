Ohio State Buckeyes Star Unveils Fallout of Brutal Michigan Loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes are national champions, but that journey did not come without drama.
After losing to the Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the regular season, everything looked like it was falling apart. Fans lost it and started talking badly about the team and calling for Ryan Day to be fired.
Many expected that losing to Michigan once again would cause the team to fall apart. For many teams, that could very well have happened. That wasn't the case with Ohio State.
Denzel Burke, the Buckeyes' star cornerback, spoke out about some of the fallout from the loss to the Wolverines.
“Everyone started lashing out, opinions left and right,” Burke said. “Dudes calling out coach Day, like some stuff I ain’t never seen before.”
Obviously, it was a tense situation. Players did not hold back their thoughts and feeling, which was exactly what Ohio State needed.
Burke revealed that it was the best thing that could have happened for the Buckeyes.
He continued forward, explaining one of the main issues that players had with the way things were going prior to and including that loss.
“We were running plays we’re not really efficient in,” he said. “It was bad, man, both on the field and coaching. We’re always going to have better guys (than the opponent). But our main thing was just to run plays that we’re efficient at.”
Even though the loss is still painful for Ohio State fans, it needed to happen. Without losing to Michigan, it is very likely that the team would not have gone on to win the national championship.
Sometimes, bad things must happen to create a greater good. It sure sounds like that situation was present for the Buckeyes.
