3 Ohio State Buckeyes Named to Shaun Alexander Award Hotlist

The Shaun Alexander Award is one achievement all freshmen in college football hope to earn by the end of their first season. Many notable players, including Trevor Lawrence, Will Anderson Jr. and Drake Maye, have won the award before going on to stellar college careers and becoming first-round NFL Draft picks.

Last year, Julian Sayin was the first Buckeye to bring the award back to Columbus after leading an undefeated season and leading the country in completion percentage and quarterback rating.

Heading into this season, it is looking like a player could make Ohio State the first school to have back-to-back winners.

The Shaun Alexander Award Hot 37 List was released with freshmen Chris Henry Jr., Jay Timmons, and Cincere Johnson all featured on it.

All three have had stellar offseasons and are currently fighting for prominent roles at their respective positions for the upcoming season. They all have uphill battles with plenty of talent and experience in front of them, but if they continue to impress during the early parts of the season their roles should only get bigger.

Heading into 2026, here are profiles on all three players as they look to bring the award back to Columbus for a second straight year.

Chris Henry Jr.

Henry Jr. comes into a receiver room with lots of expectations that he will be the next great Buckeye wideout. A 5-star prospect and number two rated receiver in the 2026 class, there is good reason the 6-foot-5 pass-catcher already has that acclaim.

His size and ability opposite of Jeremiah Smith looks to potentially be on the of the most dangerous position duos in the country. Yet, he is in a room that is full of breakout potential this season.

UTSA transfer Devin McCuin has created buzz all throughout camp, flashing his speed and ability to make plays in the open field. Returning senior Brandon Inniss is also expected to make a leap as the projected second option in the passing game.

This may make it hard for Henry Jr. to start right out of the gate. What he has going for him though is he is the biggest receiver in the room and matches that with crisp route-running and great speed.

Could Henry Jr. be an immediate starter against Ball State in 10 days? Maybe not. But he should earn his role and be an immediate difference maker in this offense, and still holds the best chance to take this award home for Ohio State this season.

Jay Timmons

Timmons came into training camp this season expected to have a developmental year behind a deep cornerback room that returns Jermaine Mathews and Devin Sanchez with incoming transfers Dominick Kelly and Cam Calhoun bringing depth.

Now close to the season, oh how did things change quickly.

Timmons has had one of the most impressive camps thus far for Ohio State, earning himself possibly into some serious playing time. Like Henry Jr. though, he will have to fight through this deep room.

Where Timmons can look to play right away is nickel, where it seems he is seriously battling Florida State transfer Earl Little Jr. for the starting job there.

It also may take Timmons some time before he can truly make a big impact on this defense, but if he can earn a starting spot early, there is no telling the ceiling of what his year in 2026 could look like.

Cincere Johnson

Johnson came into Columbus this season after a stellar high school career at Glenville High School, which has produced Ohio State stars such as Ted Ginn Jr. and 4th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft Arvell Reese.

Putting on 20 pounds of lean muscle this offseason, he is already looking to be an absolute wrecking ball for the future at linebacker for Ohio State.

Unfortunately for Johnson, he also sits behind a stellar room led by starters Payton Piece and Christian Alliegro, with Riley Pettijohn and Tarvos Alford expected to be first in rotation.

There is still hope for Johnson to see some playing time, as his knack for the football can make him an immediate playmaker. Yet, out of the three freshmen listed here he is expected to be the one with the least playing time.

Johnson’s role is up for curiosity in year one and it could easily be a developmental year for him, but if he can find his way on the field the ceiling also sits high for this talented youngster.