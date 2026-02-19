Former Ohio State Receiver Sends Parting Shot After Joining Notre Dame

Sometimes it’s just hard to let go, even in the face of a new beginning.

Such could be the case for former Ohio State wide receiver Mylan Graham, now a part of Notre Dame’s football program.

When recently asked about the biggest adjustment he’s had to make since transferring from Ohio State to Notre Dame, Graham couldn’t help taking a parting shot at the Buckeyes.

“The transition’s been smooth, like I told one of their reporters. I kind of attack it with the same mindset that I had at Ohio State, just coming to work every day. So, I don’t see much difference there. But, I mean, the biggest difference would just be class, smaller campus, stuff like that. But nothing too major.”

When pressed further regarding said transition, Graham stated:

“Not too different. You just actually have to go in person, just stuff like that. And in Notre Dame, obviously everybody knows how it is with academics, so just being able to lock in with stuff like that.”

While it's hard to definitely determine whether Graham just casually slipped or his comments were really meant as a jab to the Buckeyes, they could certainly be understandable at some level. After all, Graham’s career didn’t take off in Columbus as he expected.

What impact did Mylan Graham have at Ohio State?

During his two years at Ohio State, Graham caught only six balls for 96 yards, all of them during last season when he played behind the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss at the wideout position. Things would have been impossibly crowded for him this year, with Smith and Inniss coming back, plus the additions of five-star recruit Chris Henry Jr., plus incoming transfers Kyle Parker and Devin McCuin.

Graham, who was granted a red shirt for the 2024 season after appearing in four contests, originally arrived at Columbus as a four-star prospect, rated the No. 15 wideout in the country by On3.

Now he’ll have a chance to start over closer to home in South Bend. The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native will look to make a major impact on the Fighting Irish’s offense, one that hasn’t produced an All-American wideout since Golden Tate in 2009.

Notre Dame will be looking to improve upon a 10-2 record last year that left them out of the College Football Playoff one year after making it all the way to the National Championship Game, where they ironically fell to Ohio State by a score of 34-23 during Graham’s first collegiate season.