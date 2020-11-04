Former standout Ohio State Buckeye and Indianapolis Colts star wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez has earned a second term in the United States Congress.

Gonzalez, a Cleveland native serving in Ohio's 16th Congressional District, defeated Democratic challenger Aaron Godfrey. Gonzalez is a Republican and is one of the younger members of the House of Representatives at just 36 years old. The Associated Press officially called the race at 10:18 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez has been one of the main Congressional figures trying to push through legislation that would enable student-athletes to financially capitalize of their Name, Image and Likeness. He is a loyal Buckeye, having first made his mark on the football field in Northeast Ohio. Gonzalez grew up in Cleveland, where he played for legendary high school coach Chuck Kyle at Saint Ignatius High School.

Once he began his career with the Scarlet and Gray, Gonzalez impressed in a big way. He caught 87 passes for 1,286 yards and 13 touchdowns over three years playing for Jim Tressel. The Indianapolis Colts made him a first round draft pick in 2007, where he played all five years of his career. Gonzalez caught 99 passes for 1,307 yards and seven touchdowns from Peyton Manning over 40 games for his career.

-----

You may also like:

Report: Buckeye Cornerback Cameron Brown Suffers Torn Achilles

Ryan Day: "This is a Very Different Rutgers Team"

Justin Fields, Tommy Togiai Named Big Ten Players of the Week