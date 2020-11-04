SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Former Buckeye Anthony Gonzalez Wins Re-Election Bid in US House of Representatives

Brendan Gulick

Former standout Ohio State Buckeye and Indianapolis Colts star wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez has earned a second term in the United States Congress.

Gonzalez, a Cleveland native serving in Ohio's 16th Congressional District, defeated Democratic challenger Aaron Godfrey. Gonzalez is a Republican and is one of the younger members of the House of Representatives at just 36 years old. The Associated Press officially called the race at 10:18 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez has been one of the main Congressional figures trying to push through legislation that would enable student-athletes to financially capitalize of their Name, Image and Likeness. He is a loyal Buckeye, having first made his mark on the football field in Northeast Ohio. Gonzalez grew up in Cleveland, where he played for legendary high school coach Chuck Kyle at Saint Ignatius High School.

Anthony Gonzalez

Once he began his career with the Scarlet and Gray, Gonzalez impressed in a big way. He caught 87 passes for 1,286 yards and 13 touchdowns over three years playing for Jim Tressel. The Indianapolis Colts made him a first round draft pick in 2007, where he played all five years of his career. Gonzalez caught 99 passes for 1,307 yards and seven touchdowns from Peyton Manning over 40 games for his career.

-----

You may also like:

Report: Buckeye Cornerback Cameron Brown Suffers Torn Achilles

Ryan Day: "This is a Very Different Rutgers Team"

Justin Fields, Tommy Togiai Named Big Ten Players of the Week

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Impact of Buckeye Injuries to Cameron Brown, Blake Haubeil

The Buckeyes have been dealt two fairly significant blows early in the season. Thankfully, one of them doesn't appear to be serious.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day: "How Can We Do Things Better?"

The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the easiest portion of the schedule, but they aren't taking their foot off the gas.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Currently Not Heisman Trophy Favorite

Despite his incredible start to the season, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is not the betting favorite in the latest Heisman Trophy odds ... and the favorite may surprise you!

Brendan Gulick

Report: Buckeye Cornerback Cameron Brown Suffers Torn Achilles

Ohio State's cornerback room is suddenly lacking depth after Brown went down in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

by

Jopro

Ryan Day: "This is a Very Different Rutgers Team"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day jumped on the Buckeye Roundtable Show Monday night to wrap up Penn State week and preview Rutgers on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Maryland Kickoff Time Announced

The Buckeyes are going to College Park for the first time since their 2018 overtime scare.

Brendan Gulick

Counter Intel: Checking in on Rutgers Before Saturday's Contest

Here are a few things to know about Rutgers football as the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for Saturday's game.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields, Tommy Togiai Named Big Ten Players of the Week

Togiai is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Fields earns co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Holds No. 3 Ranking in Coaches, AP Poll

Buckeyes trail only Clemson and Alabama in the polls, but the gap at the top is very small.

Brendan Gulick

Jonathon Cooper, Tommy Togiai Stuff Penn State Rushing Attack

The Buckeyes defense, especially in the first half, silenced any hope of Penn State moving the ball on the ground.

Brendan Gulick