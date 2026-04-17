Best and Worst Case NFL Draft Scenarios for Ohio State Offensive Prospects

This Ohio State offensive group doesn’t have a neat, predictable order. While Carnell Tate could go in the first few picks, the outcomes for the rest are all over the place.

Behind Tate is a mix of prospects who might settle comfortably into Day 2 or end up waiting longer than expected. Some of that comes down to traits. Some of it comes down to fit. And some of it simply depends on how a draft room feels about a player when the clock starts ticking.

That uncertainty is what makes this group so intriguing. The range of outcomes is real for almost everyone involved.

Carnell Tate (WR)

Best Case: Cracks the top 4 overall, emerging as the first wide receiver off the board as teams prioritize polish, route precision, and immediate impact. Profiles as a true WR1 early in his career.

Worst Case: Even in a crowded receiver class, a true slide would likely mean falling behind players like Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State and Maki Lemon of USC. But even then, it would be surprising to see Tate fall beyond the low teens.

Right now, there are no credible projections putting players like Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, or Zachariah Branch ahead of him. Those names may factor later in the first round, but Tate’s floor feels different. It is hard to find a scenario where he is not one of the first wide receivers off the board.

Max Klare (TE)

Best Case: Works his way into the back end of the first round, sneaking into the final few picks as teams prioritize his complete skill set and ability to stay on the field in any situation.

Worst Case: Slips into early Saturday if teams view him as steady but not dynamic, projecting more as a dependable TE2.

Klare does a lot of things well, and sometimes that is exactly what gets a player drafted earlier than expected.

Most analysts have settled on him as the No. 4 tight end in the class, behind Kenyon Sadiq, Eli Stowers, and Oscar Delp, but firmly ahead of the next tier. That is a good place to live. It keeps him in the Day 2 conversation while leaving just enough space for something more.

This could be a year where two or three tight ends go in the first round. It could also be a year where none do. If a couple are already off the board by the mid to late 20s, the tone changes quickly. That is when someone like Klare starts to come into play.

And if that happens, it would not be surprising if he is still by the phone Thursday night, just in case.

Will Kacmarek (TE)

Best Case: Hears his name called on Friday, somewhere in the top three rounds, as teams lean into his size, blocking ability, and red zone presence.

Worst Case: Slips into the later rounds and lands in a crowded tight end room, where opportunities are harder to come by early.

Kacmarek feels like a fit player. There are teams that will watch his tape and immediately see a role. There are others that may not. It’s not about talent or effort, just how he fits into what a team already has.

C.J. Donaldson (RB)

Best Case: Climbs into Round 3 as a power-back teams can pair with a more explosive option, giving him a clear role right away in short yardage and goal line situations.

Worst Case: Falls into late Day 3 or undrafted territory if teams view him as too limited in a crowded running back market

Donaldson’s game is pretty clear. He brings size. He brings physicality. There are teams that still value that. But backs in this mold are often viewed through a narrower lens. The question is not whether he can play. It is how a team plans to use him once he gets there.

Ethan Onianwa (OT)

Best Case: Hears his name called at some point in the draft, as a team takes a chance on his size, experience, and developmental upside.

Worst Case: Goes undrafted and is left to earn his way through a UDFA deal or rookie minicamp tryout.

This is where the uncertainty really shows up. It is not often you see a player with Senior Bowl experience still searching for traction on some of the more visible prospect lists. That alone tells you how wide the range is here.

Ryan Day has spoken well of Onianwa. The question is whether a team is willing to use a pick. If not, there is another path. Sometimes a player is better off in that undrafted situation instead of being chosen. The right fit, the right room, the right opportunity. That can matter just as much.