TreVeyon Henderson's Senior Season is Cancelled

Wednesday was likely a tough day for Ohio State commit TreVeyon Henderson, who is widely regarded as one of the top running backs in the country. Henderson is from Hopewell, Virginia. and committed to the Buckeyes last March, but he was counting on one more season with his high school team to try and win a third state title in four years. Unfortunately, Henderson and the Hopewell Blue Devils found out Wednesday they would not play this fall because of the pandemic.

The Virginia High School League presented three options for the return of high school sports this fall, but none of them included playing football this fall. The VHSL hasn't decided on if they'll move the season to the winter or spring, but Henderson intends to early-enroll at Ohio State even if the season were postponed instead of cancelled.

One potential option for Henderson is to enroll in a private high school program out-of-state, but he tells Eleven Warriors it's possible, but unlikely he would do that.

No Rose Bowl Parade in 2021

One of the great traditions in the United States on New Years Day is the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California. But Wednesday brought news that the coronavirus has tarnished those plans for 2021. However, Tournament of Roses Chief Executive David Eads says The Rose Bowl football game on Jan. 1 is still planned, whether it is with a socially distanced audience or an empty stadium.

It's the first time in 75 years that the parade has been cancelled, dating back to World War II. The parade wasn't held between 1942 and 1945.

Buckeyes Get New Jewelry

Wednesday was a return to the Woody Hayes Center for the fall sports athletes after a week-long shutdown because of a CoVID-19 outbreak ... but it apparently wasn't the only thing the Buckeyes were looking forward to about the day.

The Buckeyes earned their third consecutive Big Ten title ring last fall and their eighth consecutive pair of Gold Pants for beating Michigan again last November.

Considering Wednesday was likely the first time since spring practice that Ohio State coaches and players were allowed to be in the same place, at the same time, it seemed as good of a time as any to celebrate what they accomplished last year. NCAA guidelines established last month give Buckeye coaches the chance to observe workouts and total up to eight hours per week with each player in the weight room and film study room.

