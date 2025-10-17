Buckeyes legend shares impressive stat that almost guarantees a win over Badgers
All week, it has been glaringly obvious to everyone that the Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be heavily favored in their upcoming Big Ten matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Going into the game, the Buckeyes are favored to win by 27.5 points over the Badgers. It's truly been a tale of two different seasons in opposite directions.
Ohio State is the number one team in the nation, having won its first six games of the year in dominating fashion, except for the opener against the Texas Longhorns. The rest have been by two possessions or more, and only the Illinois Fighting Illini game did the defense allow more than 10 points this season.
Wisconsin started well with two wins in convincing fashion against lower-tier teams, but has hit a massive wall since. They have lost four in a row, including a 37-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes last week.
There's one big reason this game could become a runaway for Ohio State, and that's because of the defense. Former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter shared on his "Bobby Carpenter Show" on BIGPLAY the incredible stats of not only the Buckeyes, but the Badgers as well.
"6.7 points per game, I think that's the exact average that Ohio State has given up, maybe over their last four games. They're giving up 8.3 in conference."
When they posted the tweet about the stats, two key sentences perfectly put the chances that Wisconsin has on winning the game.
"A stoppable force meets an immovable object."
"Good luck to the Badgers trying to put points on the board."
Across the board, Ohio State is one of the best defenses in the nation. They are currently tied for fourth in the nation in total defense with 229 yards per game, seventh in pass defense with 145 yards per game, eighth in rush defense with 84 yards per game, and first in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 6.8 points per game.
Wisconsin is truly the polar opposite with their offense as they are ranked dead last in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging just 292.5 yards per game. The Badgers are second-to-last in the conference in passing and rushing, but worst of all, once again, dead last in points per game with 15.5. In fact, only five other teams have scored fewer points per game than Wisconsin, and none of them are in a power conference.
It's safe to assume that if there is any game that has the potential of getting ugly early, Ohio State has a chance to do that against Wisconsin.