Buckeyes Must Keep Its Top 2027 QB Commit Brady Edmunds During Official Visit

Quarterback Brady Edmunds, out of 7 Huntington Beach, California, is an Ohio State commit prospect as part of the incoming 2027 class. Earlier this week, Edmunds returned to Colombus to take part in a seven-on-seven tournament according to Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com.

Per Gills, Edmunds is also scheduled to take his official visit this weekend and could provide a recruitment update on where he could decide to sign in December. Edmunds is currently ranked as the 214th overall prospect and the 18th quarterback in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“I think at this point in recruiting and in college football, it’s a whole different game,” Edmunds told reporters on Wednesday. “So you got to look out for yourself in a sense and that’s kind of what I’m doing. At the end of the day, it’s a business. It’s turning into one, day by day, and so many rules are changing. So, for me to just continue to talk to schools and continue to be a recruit still, is I think is key to just protect myself at the end of the day.”

Despite growing up in the great state of California, Edmunds has been a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes for a very long time. He has been committed to ’The Ohio State’ since December of 2024.

However, when it was reported that the Buckeyes were checking out other quarterbacks’ options, such as five-star prospect Trae Taylor, who recently committed to the University of Nebraska, Edmunds did some recon. He took to social media earlier this year to share that the UCLA coaching staff had visited him. He later took an official visit to Westwood.

Now that he will have the opportunity to speak with the Ohio State coaching brass while being in Columbus for two days of camp, he could get more clarity of where, he will actually play next season.

“I got a couple questions I want to ask and everything,” Edmunds said. “Obviously, the whole two quarterback world is a thing at this point, which I have no problem with. I just want to make sure we’re on the same page with everything and how we go about this correctly. And I think it’s been OK so far, but just making sure everything’s good and so I can make the best decision at the end of the day.”

He added, that he would be fine with Ohio State added another quarterback to its depth chart besides him from the 2027 class.

At the time of writing this article, Edmunds is only being recruited by UCLA and Ohio State, and he shared that it would be difficult to pass up the opportunity to play in Columbus.

“If for whatever reason it ended up going the other way, it would be a tough thing to walk away from, just because I’ve been a part of this for so long, obviously committed for 18-plus months, one of the longest commits in all of the class,” Edmunds said. “It means a lot. I mean, my family, just everything like that, my grandpa obviously being from here, so it’s a big deal in my house.”

“But again, I never thought I would really be in this position to begin with,” Edmunds added. “So we’ll see.”

He also highlighted that both UCLA and Ohio State are special places, but a school can’t single handedly get him to the NFL.

“I think when all my questions are answered and I can look at everything and kind of just put everything in front of me,” Edmunds said of when he’ll know what his decision is. “...I think no matter what, I’m going to end up at a program where I can make the most out of it. For me, Ohio State’s a special place. UCLA is a special place, but at the end of the day, my belief is that I make the most out of it at the end of the day. A school can help me get there, but a school can’t single-handedly get me to the next level. So, it’s just what I make the most out of it.”