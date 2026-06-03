UCLA Schedules Visit With Ohio State Football Commit

As we all know by now, Bob Chesney has been recruiting players out of high school since taking over as the head coach of UCLA football.

Since taking over, Chesney has brought life back to the UCLA program, and recruits have taken notice. According to Rivals' team recruiting rankings, UCLA has the 12th-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2027, which is the fifth in the Big Ten and ahead of other national teams, including LSU, Penn State, and Texas.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2027 class is very well balanced, with players across both offensive and defensive lines, wide receivers, cornerbacks, running backs, and linebackers.

The one position Chensey has not yet committed to is the most important in football: quarterback.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I recently spoke about two players the Bruins have started to look at: Colton Nussmeier and Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds. Well, now it looks like one has scheduled an official visit.

Brady Edmunds Schedules Visit

🚨NEWS🚨 Ohio State 4-star QB commit Brady Edmunds will take an official visit to UCLA this weekend, @GregBiggins reports🐻



Read: https://t.co/tlIUUqTl5d pic.twitter.com/w76uuJZa41 — Rivals (@Rivals) June 3, 2026

Edmunds has been committed to Ohio State since 2024, when the Buckeyes were competing for a National Championship, and Chip Kelly was the offensive coordinator. After that season, Kelly left for the NFL, and Ohio State brought in a few 5-star recruits to compete for the starting job.

Fast forward to today, Edmunds is still committed to Ohio State, but has kept his options open and has been offered by other programs, including UCLA. Recently, Edmunds announced that he will travel to Westwood for an official visit on June 6.

Brady Edmunds was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edmunds As a Prospect

Edmunds is a California native, finishing his junior season at Huntington Beach and leading his squad to an 8-3 record while throwing for 2,724 yards, 32 TDs, and only two INTs on 196-for-288 passing. Edmunds has also shown an ability to be effective when on the move, as he also ran the ball 54 times for 147 yards and four TDs.

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Class of 2027 Huntington Beach, California, quarterback Brady Edmunds visits the field ahead of Ohio State's 35-7 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes after the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edmunds is a pure pocket passer with his big frame at 6 '5 and 220 pounds. He is a quarterback who is very hard to bring down. Edmunds took most of his snaps last year out of the shotgun, which is what Chesney also does in his offense; his quarterbacks are more mobile with Alonza Barnett III at James Madison and now Nico Iamaleava.

If Chesney is able to flip Edmunds from Ohio State and have him stay home in California, that would be a major win for UCLA, as not only are you keeping in-state talent, but you're also able to steal a player from one of the top programs in the country and the Big Ten.