Buckeyes ranked in the middle of pack in Big Ten preseason media poll
After a season of ups and downs, the Buckeyes fell right back to where they ended last year: the middle.
In the Big Ten media poll, Ohio State was ranked No. 9 in the conference, receiving 272 points.
The poll includes 28 reporters from the Big Ten, with a point system used to determine where teams are projected to finish by the end of the season.
The Buckeyes battled consistency in 2024, finishing with a 17-15 record. Lackluster frontcourt play and the inability to win close games ultimately ended Ohio State’s season.
In the offseason, the Buckeyes added size in the transfer portal, including four-stars Christoph Tilly (Santa Clara), Josh Ojianwuna (Baylor) and Brandon Noel (Wright State).
Indiana transfer Gabe Cupps, international commit Mathieu Grujicic and high-school commit Myles Herro plan to provide depth in the Buckeyes’ backcourt as well.
More newcomers made waves in the preseason poll, with four-star power forward A’mare Bynum from Link Academy receiving a vote for Freshman of the Year.
A remodeled frontcourt, along with a locker room that has already built substantial chemistry, has given the Buckeyes a jolt ahead of the new year.
Guard Bruce Thornton was named to the All-Big Ten second team after averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Forward Devin Royal also received a vote for an All-Big Ten team. His 6.9 rebounds per game led the team, and he contributed as a versatile defender.
Other notable returners from 2024 include sharpshooting guard John Mobley, center Ivan Njegovan and forward Colin White.
The Purdue Boilermakers received 25 first-place votes, with the other three going to the reloaded Michigan Wolverines.
The UCLA Bruins rounded out the top three in the poll, headlined by New Mexico transfer, Donovan Dent.
The Buckeyes finished ahead of teams such as the Indiana Hoosiers, Washington Huskies and Maryland Terrapins.
Below are the complete preseason rankings:
1. Purdue (25), 501 points
2. Michigan (3), 472 points
3. UCLA, 417 points
4. Illinois, 411 points
5. Oregon, 338 points
6. Michigan State, 360 points
7. Wisconsin, 328 points
8. Iowa, 278 points
9. Ohio State, 272 points
10. Indiana, 245 points
11. Washington, 239 points
12. USC, 227 points
13. Maryland, 210 points
14. Nebraska, 149 points
15. Northwestern, 119 points
16. Minnesota, 95 points
17. Rutgers, 54 points
18. Penn State, 43 points
The Buckeyes will get their first taste of action Oct. 26 in an exhibition game against the Ohio Bobcats.