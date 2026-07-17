If Ohio State Football Somehow Missed Playoffs in 2026, Here's What Went Wrong

Ohio State is usually a lock to make the playoffs, and that was when there were only four teams in the field. But now that 12 teams make the playoffs, the Buckeyes should be in every year.

Ohio State could lose three or more games

However, if there is a season that Ohio State doesn't make the playoffs, it could be this year. The Buckeyes have one of the hardest schedules in the country.

Ohio State will begin its challenging schedule in Week 2 with a trip to Texas. The Buckeyes have defeated the Longhorns in the last two seasons, but this time, they might be up against the strongest Texas roster they have faced during this period.

Going on the road and losing to Texas won't be the reason Ohio State misses the playoffs. Since both schools are in separate conferences, it won't hurt the Buckeyes' chances of winning the Big Ten. However, they do have a tough conference schedule ahead.

The Buckeyes are set to face Oregon, Michigan, USC and Indiana.

All four of these schools could potentially make the playoffs this season. The games against Oregon and Michigan will be held at home, while the matchups against USC and Indiana will take place on the road. If Ohio State were to lose to Texas and two of these teams, there is a chance it wouldn't make it to the playoffs. Having three losses and trying to qualify for the playoffs will be challenging, regardless of how tough the Buckeyes' schedule is.

Ohio State can't have star players miss action like a few did last season

The good news is that Ohio State might be the most talented team in the country this season, and that will help them through a difficult schedule. But if the Buckeyes face health issues like they did last season, then they might be in trouble.

Ohio State's two-star receivers, Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, suffered injuries at the end of last season. Fortunately, Ohio State was able to limit their workload because the schedule was relatively easy. Tate is now in the NFL, but if Smith sustains any injuries again this season, or if another player misses time, it could hurt the Buckeyes. There aren't many breaks in this schedule, so Ohio State will need everyone to stay healthy.

It will be interesting to see how Ohio State performs this season, as it might be the hardest stretch of games the Buckeyes have had in a long time.