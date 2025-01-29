Dallas Cowboys Projected to Land Ohio State Buckeyes' Star RB
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to say goodbye to quiet a few stars from the 2024 football team. In the 2025 NFL Draft, there are going to be a lot of Ohio State stars taking their talents to Sunday's.
To name a few of them, Will Howard, Jack Sawyer, Emeka Egbuka, Donovan Jackson, Josh Simmons, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Denzel Burke, and more.
Speaking of Henderson, the dynamic running back is going to be very intriguing to keep an eye on. Both of the Buckeyes' running backs will be entering the NFL and they're both more than capable of becoming stars at the next level. However, Henderson has the dual-threat ability, the home run threat ability, and appears to be the complete package.
With that in mind, where could he end up being drafted?
Pro Football Network recently release a full seven-round mock draft. In the second round with the No. 45 overall pick, they have projected the Dallas Cowboys to take Henderson.
Here's what they had to say about Henderson would bring to the field for the Cowboys:
"Henderson is an explosive and dynamic running back with a rare combination of speed, vision, and versatility. He excels in identifying running lanes and accelerating through them, making him a consistent big-play threat. Henderson’s quickness and agility allow him to navigate traffic effectively, while his top-end speed makes him a dangerous weapon in the open field," they wrote.
"He’s also a reliable pass-catcher, adding value as a three-down back. While he could improve in pass protection and add more power to his running style, Henderson’s game-changing ability and versatility make him an exciting running back prospect in the upcoming draft."
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Henderson ended up carrying the football 144 times for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an electrifying 7.1 yards per carry.
Not only was Henderson productive on the ground, he also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown.
Landing with Dallas would give him a chance to play right away. Unless the Cowboys make a big move for a running back in free agency, they badly need an upgrade in the backfield.
Henderson would at the very least be a backup that sees the field quite often. He could even compete for the starting job.
All of that being said, Henderson is a dynamic player and his game should translate well to the NFL. Don't be surprised if Dallas does have interest in him depending on how their offseason and the first round of the draft goes.