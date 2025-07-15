Buckeyes Now

Elite WR Recruit Sends Huge Message to Ohio State Buckeyes

This top wide receiver prospect has sent a significant message to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Matthew Schmidt

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (11) runs the ball against Father Ryan during the third quarter at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.
Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (11) runs the ball against Father Ryan during the third quarter at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes may very well be the best program in the country when it comes churning out top wide receivers, so it should come as no surprise that top receiver prospects are always interested in taking their talents to Columbus.

Five-star recruit Kesean Bowman is no exception, and after attending Ohio State's recruiting camp last month, the class of 2027 pass-catcher seems enamored with the Buckeyes.

“There’s a lot of tradition here and it’s a winning program,” Bowman told Eleven Warriors. “They put people in the NFL and that’s where I want to end up. Hopefully I can make that happen.”

Well, Ohio State made an offer to Bowman following camp, so now, the ball is in his court.

Bowman is the fifth-ranked wide receiver and the 23rd-ranked player nationally, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is also the top-ranked player in the state of Tennessee.

As expected, there are a plethora of big-name schools making a push for the Brentwood product, including, but not limited to, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and LSU.

Bowman plans to be in attendance for Ohio State's season opener against Texas on Aug. 30, and the youngster is already pumped for the event.

“I’m really excited,” Bowman said. “Just seeing all the games on TV and seeing how many people they put in there and the big crowds, you always hear about how loud it gets so I’m really excited for that.”

Perhaps the raucous atmosphere at The Shoe will further convince Bowman that Ohio State is the place to be for him.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Get Major Update on Top Recruit

MORE: Former Ohio State Star Predicted to Break the Bank With Gargantuan Contract

MORE: The Sleeper Big Ten Foe That Could Challenge the Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin Linked to Surprising Trade to AFC Team

MORE: Time to Admit Ohio State Has a Recruiting Problem With No End in Sight

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News