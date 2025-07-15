Elite WR Recruit Sends Huge Message to Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes may very well be the best program in the country when it comes churning out top wide receivers, so it should come as no surprise that top receiver prospects are always interested in taking their talents to Columbus.
Five-star recruit Kesean Bowman is no exception, and after attending Ohio State's recruiting camp last month, the class of 2027 pass-catcher seems enamored with the Buckeyes.
“There’s a lot of tradition here and it’s a winning program,” Bowman told Eleven Warriors. “They put people in the NFL and that’s where I want to end up. Hopefully I can make that happen.”
Well, Ohio State made an offer to Bowman following camp, so now, the ball is in his court.
Bowman is the fifth-ranked wide receiver and the 23rd-ranked player nationally, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is also the top-ranked player in the state of Tennessee.
As expected, there are a plethora of big-name schools making a push for the Brentwood product, including, but not limited to, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and LSU.
Bowman plans to be in attendance for Ohio State's season opener against Texas on Aug. 30, and the youngster is already pumped for the event.
“I’m really excited,” Bowman said. “Just seeing all the games on TV and seeing how many people they put in there and the big crowds, you always hear about how loud it gets so I’m really excited for that.”
Perhaps the raucous atmosphere at The Shoe will further convince Bowman that Ohio State is the place to be for him.
