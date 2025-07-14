Former Ohio State Star Predicted to Break the Bank With Gargantuan Contract
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin is currently entangled in a nasty contract dispute with the Washington Commanders, and with training camp inching closer and closer, things are becoming more and more tenuous in the nation's capital.
McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, playing a pivotal role in the Commanders' stunning run to the NFC Championship Game. As a result, the Ohio State product wants to get paid with just one year remaining on his current deal.
However, there seems to be a considerable gap between McLaurin and Washington at the moment, which has some wondering if the two-time Pro Bowler will even begin the 2025 NFL season with the Commanders.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has provided a prediction for McLaurin's new contract, and it isn't exactly good news for Washington. He has McLaurin bagging a four-year, $124 million deal featuring $83.5 million in guaranteed money.
"Right now, Philadelphia's A.J. Brown is fifth among wide receivers in average annual salary, at $32 million a season. Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions is sixth, at just over $30 million a year," Davenport wrote. "Split the difference and do the deal."
Of course, it's not that simple. Brown and St. Brown were both in their mid-20s when they signed their lucrative extensions. Meanwhile, McLaurin turns 30 years old in September. That is no doubt casting a rather sizeable cloud when it comes to negotiations between McLaurin and the Commanders.
Chances are, the two sides will come to some sort of agreement, but things are certainly getting pretty dicey with the regular season just around the corner.
McLaurin spent four years with the Buckeyes between 2015 and 2018 and was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
