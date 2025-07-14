Ohio State Buckeyes Get Major Update on Top Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes have experienced some rough luck on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, but they are hoping things turn around with wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford.
Guilford was expected to announce his commitment late last month, with most expecting him to choose Ohio State. However, thanks to a late surge from Ole Miss, the three-star prospect postponed his decision and will now reveal his announcement this Friday, via Steve Wiltfong of On 3.
Guilford will decide between Ohio State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Indiana and Tennessee, so in addition to the Rebels, the Buckeyes are also facing competition from a couple of Big Ten rivals.
The Fort Wayne, In. native is the 68th-ranked wide receiver in the country and the second-ranked player in the state of Indiana overall, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Ohio State has already secured commitments from four wide receivers for the class of 2026, headlined by five-star talent Chris Henry Jr.
The Buckeyes are well known for their ability to churn out top-flight wide outs. They just placed another receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft this past April, as Emeka Egbuka was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They also still have Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who may very well be the top tandem in the country heading into 2025.
Ohio State's bigger concern is on the defensive side of the ball, where it has consistently failed to land defensive end and defensive tackle recruits this offseason. That being said, the Buckeyes would obviously still like to nab Guilford.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Predicted to Break the Bank With Gargantuan Contract
MORE: The Sleeper Big Ten Foe That Could Challenge the Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin Linked to Surprising Trade to AFC Team
MORE: Time to Admit Ohio State Has a Recruiting Problem With No End in Sight
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Already Hit With NFL 'Bust' Label