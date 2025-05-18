ESPN’s Latest Prediction Will Not Make Ohio State Football Fans Happy
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines have arguably the most notable rivalry in college athletics, a football game viewed by millions every year.
The Buckeyes were about a three-score favorite at home as a top-ten team, facing the unranked Wolverines in 2024. While it didn't end Ohio State's season, its loss to Michigan last year was among the most brutal defeats in the program's history. Now, it did seem to put a fire under the Buckeyes, one that helped them reach the College Football Playoff and win four straight games.
Moving forward, all eyes will be on this game, which is typically the close for each team's regular season. The Buckeyes will have the more talented side, as many think they might be the best team in the country. But, that doesn't always equate to winning this battle. ESPN's David Hale gave a bold prediction about the game, suggesting Ohio State will lose yet again.
"The Buckeyes are national champions. Last year's team was elite, and this year's could be just as good. There's no reason to be anything but joyous in Columbus. Only ... the fine folks from that state up north do have something of a trump card. Michigan's four straight wins over Ohio State make for some pretty good bragging rights, even if the playoff trophy resides at the Horseshoe. Last year's astonishing Buckeyes loss might've cost Ryan Day his job had the playoff not expanded to 12 and given Ohio State a second bite at the apple. And so, when this year's game comes around on Nov. 29, the buzz won't be about Ohio State's 2025 championship game win. It will be about the four straight losses, and that's an awfully big monkey now living on Day's back. So, we won't be too shocked if that dark cloud looms so large that the Buckeyes stumble yet again thanks to all of the outside noise. Would the Ohio State faithful be OK with a fifth straight loss to Michigan if it was followed by a second straight national title?" Hale wrote.
Day is going to need to overcome this hurdle, and it gets bigger and bigger as the losses continue to pile. He's going to have superstars on both sides of the ball with Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs. There seem to be sky-high expectations for Julian Sayin as well.
The Buckeyes will be expected to win, which is why Hale zagged and predicted a loss. Let's hope he's wrong as things could get crazy in Columbus if Ohio State loses to Michigan for a fifth straight season.