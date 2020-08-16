SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

What's the Cost of not Playing? Financial Impact of College Football Revenue at Big Ten Schools

Adam Prescott

If you want to know someone’s motivation, ask how they get paid.

Likewise, if you’re looking for a better understanding of why NCAA Division I athletic departments around the country have been exhausting all options to play college football this season, look no further than the university’s budget and revenue flow.

Programs are currently exploring every avenue with hopes of still conducting a football season despite ongoing obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, multiple leagues across America have already pulled the plug on, what appears to be, a very challenging fall and have turned sights on a potential spring season. That includes a pair of Power Five conferences (Big Ten and Pac-12) already conceding while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are still pushing forward.

Massive dollars are at stake for the Big Ten, spearheaded by revenue giants Ohio State and Michigan, if football cannot take place at some point before next summer. Here is a look at the 2018-19 NCAA Finances (last fully-completed fiscal year that didn’t entail a government shutdown) for major programs provided by the USA TODAY annual report.

Additionally, view the far-right column focusing on revenue generated from just football (for most of the Big Ten’s top-half) from the U.S. Department of Education as required by the Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act, per a March piece by Football Scoop and through other research.

Ranked by total revenue among all NCAA FBS programs, with all categories listed in millions.

Rank
School
Total Revenue
Total Expenses
Football Revenue

3

Ohio State

$210

$220

$115

4

Michigan

$197

$190

$122

6

Penn State

$164

$160

$100

11

Wisconsin

$157

$154

$90

14

Iowa

$151

$146

---

18

Michigan State

$140

$135

$80

21

Nebraska

$136

$124

$94

24

Minnesota

$130

$129

---

25

Indiana

$127

$114

---

29

Illinois

$118

$120

---

31

Purdue

$110

$102

---

33

Maryland

$108

$108

---

39

Rutgers

$103

$103

$27

* Data not provided for Northwestern

ANALYSIS:

It’s first important to note that calculations at the college level can sometimes be tricky since accounting practices are not always standard throughout the industry. Additionally, the above graph does not necessarily mean Ohio State lost $10 million in that fiscal year, as options like previous fundraising or reserve accounts can help offset such deficits. Buckeye athletic director Gene Smith confirmed that dynamic back in February to the Columbus Dispatch.

With that said…

Michigan (3), Ohio State (5), Penn State (6), Nebraska (10) and Wisconsin (13) all rank top-15 nationally in highest football revenue. Texas, at $156 million, and Georgia, $123 million, topped the list just ahead of the Wolverines. Rutgers, meanwhile, was ranked second-lowest among all Power Five schools.

According to annual tax returns also obtained by USA TODAY, the Big Ten led all Power Five conferences in revenue for fiscal year 2019 at $781.5 million. For those wondering, the SEC was second at $720.6 million while others lagged way behind.

As a result, each Big Ten institution receives north of $50 million in distributions primarily thanks to TV/media rights contracts broadcasting football (and men’s basketball). Furthermore, on average, roughly 20 percent of department revenue for Big Ten schools stems from ticket sales across all sports. Ohio State leads that category on the high end at 28 percent… and we’ll let you guess which sport sells the most tickets.

So, when trying to dissect why a school such as Nebraska was perhaps the most adamant and outspoken about playing football however necessary, look no further than football representing 69 percent of its total revenue ($94 million of $136 million)

The near future will be a critical time financially for many athletic departments if football either cannot be played, or even played in a diminished capacity. This May article by ESPN referenced an alarming spring survey through the LEAD1 Association, which represents athletic directors at the NCAA’s 130 FBS schools. Even in a multi-billion dollar industry, it showed that 54 of 95 respondents said their departments do not have reserve funds.

Those that can will likely tap into reserve accounts. Others might need to obtain serious loans and many, regardless, will have no choice but to endure significant blows.

If you want to know someone’s motivation, ask how they get paid.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeye Breakfast: Penn State Parents Join OSU and Iowa, Write Big Ten

Penn State's parents join the chorus of unhappy Big Ten parents. Plus P.J. Fleck gets 2022 Cleveland-area commit and Liberty's testing concerns several ACC schools. Read more.

Jake Hromada

by

Brendan Gulick

The Powerful Voice, Platform of College Football Stars like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence

Star quarterbacks used platform to lead #WeWantToPlay movement.

Tyler Stephen

by

Bostonfan1967

Ohio State Football Parents Write Letter to Big Ten

The Buckeye football parents aren't happy with the lack of explanation or transparency in the process that led to canceling the football season. Read more about their frustration and what they're doing about it.

Brendan Gulick

by

Rikko

Ohio State Alumni Spotlight: Softball Star Lilli Piper (Part 2)

Ohio State softball alum Lilli Piper is one of the program's most legendary players during the program’s most successful era. She will play with Athletes Unlimited in their inaugural season after NPF chose to forgo their 2020 season. Read more.

Mike Watts

Spring or Snow? Coldest Football Games In Buckeye History

With the Ohio State fall football season postponed and a potential restart in early 2021, BuckeyesNow went back and looked at some of the coldest games in OSU history.

Eddie Marotta

Tuimoloau, Sawyer Headline SI All-American's List of Top 10 Edge Prospects

Sawyer is committed to Ohio State while Tuimoloau remains a prized target for the Buckeyes.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

Here are some of the more notable social media posts from a busy week for the Buckeyes.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Five 2021 Commits Enrolling Early, Bennett Christian Visiting Columbus, Michigan State and Texas Land Big Recruits

Early-enrollee list continues growing, 2022 tight end in Columbus this weekend, Jaden Akins to MSU and Quinn Ewers to Texas

Adam Prescott

by

Kradekin

How Success of Bubbles in Professional Sports Can Influence College Basketball

Power 5 Conferences already exploring a "bubble" option for basketball.

Tyler Stephen

by

BuckeyeBabe247

Ohio State Alumni Spotlight: Softball Star Lilli Piper (Part 1)

Ohio State softball alum Lilli Piper is one of the program's most legendary players during the program’s most successful era. She will play with Athletes Unlimited in their inaugural season after NPF chose to forgo their 2020 season. Read more.

Mike Watts