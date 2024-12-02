Former Ohio State Star Struggling To Find His Way
When he played for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Curtis Samuel was one of the most explosive weapons in the country. It was almost like a buffed up version of Deebo Samuel (no, they're not related).
However, that version of Samuel seems like a distant memory in 2024.
The 28-year-old signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency last spring and was expected to be a critical part of the team's offense this season, but that has not been the case.
Through 12 games, Samuel has totaled just 21 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown, and on Sunday night, the Ohio State legend was particularly absent.
During the Bills' blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel went without a single target, which marked the first time since November 2022 that that occurred.
He did carry the ball one time for seven yards, but that was it.
Now, it should be noted that the extreme weather conditions definitely limited Buffalo's passing game, as Josh Allen only threw 18 passes.
Still, to see Samuel go without a target entirely is a bit jarring.
Samuel had actually been showing signs of breaking out in the Bills' previous couple of games, as he accumulated nine grabs for 93 yards in Weeks 10 and 11. He also scored a touchdown.
That Samuel has fallen out of favor in the Bills' receiving corps is strange given that he was a very productive member for the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders between 2017 and 2023. Last season, for example, he hauled in 62 receptions for 613 yards and four scores.
But apparently, the Bills don't feel the need to heavily incorporate Samuel into an aerial attack that also includes Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, the latter of whom has been sidelined by a wrist injury.