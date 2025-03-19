Former Ohio State Star Signs NFL Contract With Intriguing NFC Team
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Jordan Fuller has landed a new contract in NFL free agency, signing with the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Pelissero of NFL media was the first to report the move.
Fuller spent four seasons as a safety at Ohio State between 2016 and 2019. He became a full-time starter as soon as his sophomore campaign, registering 70 tackles and three interceptions.
He then posted very similar numbers the following year, recording 81 tackles, a pick and a couple of fumble recoveries. He capped his Buckeyes career by totaling 62 stops and a pair of interceptions during his final season in Columbus.
Fuller was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and immediately established himself as a key part of the Rams' defense in Year 1. The next sesaon, the 27-year-old broke out, racking up 113 tackles and an interception en route to helping Los Angeles win a Super Bowl.
The Old Tappan, N.J. native spent the first four years of his NFL tenure with the Rams before linking up with the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Fuller played in just nine games due to injuries this past season, also being benched later in the year. He logged 54 tackles and a forced fumble.
Fuller certainly didn't have a very impressive year in coverage for the Panthers, finishing with a 47 coverage grade over at Pro Football Focus.
The Ohio State product may not be a starting-caliber player anymore, but he could still represent a decent rotational piece for the Falcons.
