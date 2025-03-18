Buckeyes Now

Ryan Day Drops Resounding Statement on Ohio State's Culture

Ryan Day has delivered a strong take on the Ohio State Buckeyes' culture.

Matthew Schmidt

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day admires the new banners on the wall alongside Tyliek Williams during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 17, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day admires the new banners on the wall alongside Tyliek Williams during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 17, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes have long been one of the most prominent football programs in the country, but one thing had been missing from their resume: national championships.

Not that Ohio State had never won any titles, but the Buckeyes had only captured two championships during the 2000s up until finally winning another this past season.

That championship has certainly served as validation for head coach Ryan Day, who is obviously no longer on the hot seat and is now regarded as one of the best nation's best coaches.

While speaking about Ohio State's title at spring practice this week, Day said that it essentially proved that everything the Buckeyes have been doing has been effective.

“You have to trust your process and trust your culture,” Day told reporters. “And really, to me, what that last run just solidified, I think for everybody in the building, is just the culture works, the system works. How we do it, our process works. It just gave credibility to everything we're doing."

Day is preparing to enter his seventh full season as Ohio State's head coach and boasts an overall record of 70-10, good for the best active winning percentage of any Division 1 coach in the country.

The Buckeyes will now face the difficult task of attempting to repeat, which will be quite the journey considering they have lost so many pieces after this past year.

But so long as Day is guiding Ohio State, the team will be in good hands, even if there has been a whole lot of roster turnover.

