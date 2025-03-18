Top Ohio State RB Recruit Preparing to Announce Commitment
The Ohio State Buckeyes have certainly had a whole lot of great running backs come through their midst, and that includes their dynamic 2024 pair of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, who are entering the NFL Draft next month.
As always, Ohio State will have to churn out top recruits in a never-ending cycle to replace its departed talent, and the Buckeyes could be zeroing in on a four-star halfback for the upcoming class of 2026: Jonathan Hatton Jr.
Hatton, who has been heavily recruited by Ohio State as well as several other schools, has revealed that he will be announcing his commitment this Saturday.
The Cibolo, Tx. prospect is scheduled to take a visit to Columbus this summer and also has a date planned with the Oklahoma Sooners, to whom he had previously committed prior to decommitting back in December.
Hatton is also being pursued by the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies, so the Buckeyes are certainly facing some fierce competition for his services.
The six-foot, 205-pound rusher is the fifth-ranked running back and the 75th-ranked recruit overall in his class. Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors is leaning "toward the field" for Hatton at this juncture, so Ohio State is definitely not the favorite to land him.
But perhaps the Buckeyes have done enough to sway the playmaker, who racked up 1,147 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 9.5 yards per carry last season.
Ohio State is likely set to roll with James Peoples as its starting halfback in 2025.
