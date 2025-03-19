Ohio State Buckeyes RB Drops Bold Claim on NFL Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted what was probably the most dynamic running back duo in the country this past season, as the tandem of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson helped lead Ohio State to a national championship.
However, both Judkins and Henderson are making the jump to the NFL, which has left the Buckeyes with some major question marks in their backfield.
The good news is that sophomore halfback James Peoples seems up to the challenge, and Henderson has already likened Peoples to Ohio State legend J.K. Dobbins.
When asked about the comparison at spring practice, Peoples didn't seem to shy away from it.
"I do [think it's accurate]," Peoples told reporters. "I grew up watching J.K. I grew up an Ohio State fan. There are similarities in our games, but of course, I am my own back."
Dobbins hold the Buckeyes' single-season record for rushing yards, racking up 2,003 yards in 2019. He is also Ohio State's second all-time leading rusher.
That is definitely a lofty comparison for Peoples, but he certainly seems confident he can step into the starting role and succeed in Columbus.
This past season, the former four-star recruit carried the ball 49 times for 197 yards and a couple of touchdowns, good for an average of four yards per attempt. He will obviously need to be much more efficient for the Buckeyes in 2025, but that should come with more touches and experience.
We'll see if Peoples can not only live up to the example of Judkins and Henderson, but potentially reach the same level of greatness as Dobbins. For now, though, let's just start with the former.
