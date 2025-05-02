Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Pair Receive Major Take Following NFL Draft
The Ohio State Buckeyes saw their star running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, go in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ahead of their rookie seasons, the Buckeyes duo is predicted to see significant playing time.
Judkins was drafted with the 36th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. He had a great season at Ohio State, rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. Judkins also hauled in 22 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
He could lead the Browns' backfield as they didn't re-sign Nick Chubb. Jerome Ford may begin the 2025 season as the starter, but Judkins could take the lead, as Cleveland had the fourth-worst rushing offense in 2024.
Henderson joins the New England Patriots as they selected him with the 38th overall pick. He rushed for 1,016 yards and ten touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown.
Henderson joins a Patriots backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. His third-down ability makes it a possibility that he could emerge as their lead back.
Judkins and Henderson were both dynamic for the Buckeyes' offense on their National Championship run and could be impactful in their rookie campaigns in the NFL.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State's Towering Offensive Recruit Gets Honest on Choosing Buckeyes
MORE: Ryan Day's Relationship With Ohio State Fans Has Changed, But Pressure Will Always Be There
MORE: Jeremiah Smith Hints at Huge Addition for Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Opens Up About Ohio State's Will Howard
MORE: Predicting Who Ryan Day Will Name Ohio State Buckeyes' Starting QB