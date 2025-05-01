Jeremiah Smith Hints at Huge Addition for Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes
Star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith seems intrigued that the Ohio State Buckeyes could land wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
Dixon-Wyatt is a four-star recruit and the 59th-ranked player in the 2026 class according to 247Sports. The Mater Dei receiver is deciding between Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Texas, and USC.
If he joins the Buckeyes, he could be the next star receiver for the program. Ohio State has an excellent track record of developing elite wide receivers like Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Terry McLaurin, and more in the NFL.
Dixon-Wyatt committing to the Buckeyes could create an elite wide receiver duo alongside Smith. Smith had a great freshman campaign, catching 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He was one of the leaders for Ohio State's offense on their National Championship run. Dixon-Wyatt would benefit from learning under a talented receiver like Smith and with a coaching staff led by Ryan Day, who has excelled in producing some of the top receivers in the NFL.
Dixon-Wyatt will announce his commitment live with 247Sports on Sunday, May 4th. Day and the Buckeyes hope he will be the next great wideout for the program.
