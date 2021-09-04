Former Buckeye Jameson Williams Scores 94-Yard Touchdown for Alabama

Watch Williams score the program's second-longest passing touchdown in his first game for the Crimson Tide.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams didn't take long to make a MAJOR impact on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Williams just caught a 94-yard touchdown pass from new Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young to pour on a major rout of the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes. Williams' touchdown made it 34-3 in one of the premier games to open the college football season.

Williams made a mark in the Alabama record book with that play. Only A.J. McCarron's 99-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in 2013 was a longer touchdown pass than the one thrown from Young to Williams.

WIlliams had a good career for the Buckeyes, but didn't necessarily accumulate the statistics to back up his play. It was challenging for him to get on the field in an absolutely loaded position room. He played in 22 games for the Buckeyes, starting six times. He totaled 15 catches for 266 yards and three scores, including three catches and a 45-yard TD reception in the Buckeyes win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl last year.

Seems like his decision to play for the reigning national champions is paying off for him.

-----

-----

-----

