How Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith could break a long-standing Big Ten record
Ohio State fans know all about the impact that wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has had on the program. Bursting out of the gates as a true freshman, Smith solidified himself as one of the best players in college football while helping the Buckeyes win the national championship last season.
Smith has continued his outstanding play this season and has 22 receiving touchdowns in 22 career games. Could he have a shot at breaking the Big Ten record for career receiving touchdowns?
The current record holder is Braylon Edwards, who had 39 receiving touchdowns during his career for That Team Up North.
The former five-star from Chaminade-Madonna Prep had 15 receiving touchdowns last season and is on pace for another 15 touchdowns this season. If Smith is close to 30 career touchdowns by the end of this season, he has a legitimate chance to surpass Edwards and become the Big Ten career leader by the end of 2026.
Although NFL teams would love to add Smith to their rosters in the 2025 draft, the wideout will not be draft-eligible until after his junior season in 2026. If Smith stays healthy for the rest of this year and next year, there is no reason to think that Smith could not break the record.
Carnell Tate will also be gone next year, meaning that Smith could receive more targets next year. However, it should be stated that the Buckeyes have been a wide receiver factory under Ryan Day; there is always another stud to step up.
Smith is already soaring up the Ohio State record books. He is 18th in career receiving yards, 19th in career receptions, and 10th in career touchdowns for the Buckeyes right now. All three of those records are well within reach for Smith if he keeps his current pace throughout his Ohio State career.
Smith is more unlikely to break the career Big Ten reception record, which is held by Taylor Stubblefield, who caught 316 (!) passes in his career at Purdue. The Big Ten career receiving yards record is more in reach for Smith, as he is around 1800 yards away from breaking the record.
Whether or not Smith ends up breaking any of these records, his legacy in Columbus has already been cemented. His play as a true freshman last year aided the Buckeyes on their way to the national championship, and his talent is undeniable. Buckeye fans should enjoy Smith going to work while he is still in Columbus.