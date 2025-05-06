Former Ohio State Coach Discloses Sticky Reason for Leaving Buckeyes
Jim Knowles not only left the Ohio State Buckeyes after helping the team win a national championship, but he bolted for a hated Big Ten rival in the Penn State Nittany Lions.
So, why did Knowles decide to leave? Was he unhappy in Columbus? Did he have an issue with head coach Ryan Day? Did he simply want to move on?
Well, apparently, it was none of those things.
During an interview with ESPN's Heather Dinch, Knowles revealed that his decision to depart Ohio State was due to his lack of a contract extension and things getting a bit weird all around.
He even said that he wanted a new deal before the Buckeyes' National Championship Game win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but when no offer was made, he decided to explore other avenues. Including a phone call from Penn State head coach James Franklin.
"Season's over, everything coming to a head again quickly," Knowles said. "Ohio State hasn't come forward with a deal, and it's like, okay, if I'm going to act on this or at least explore it, I have got to make the call."
While Knowles did receive an offer from Ohio State after the national championship, Penn State offered him a bit more, and the Buckeyes' decision to omit him from their parade was pretty much the clincher for the 60-year-old.
"Maybe I'll take less because Ohio State's a great place," Knowles said. "But then they asked me not to come to the parade. So then you're like, 'okay, honestly, the writing is on the wall.' Now it becomes something. It's always something on the outside world, but now it's become something here, too. I hadn't made any decisions, but you just kind of feel like – I wouldn't say I'm not wanted here – but you just feel like, okay, now it's gotten awkward."
Obviously, some Ohio State fans feel a certain way about Knowles heading to a conference foe, but seeing the way things unfolded, you can't necessarily blame him, especially considering that Penn State was providing more handsome compensation.
The Buckeyes will see Knowles and the Nittany Lions in Columbus on Nov. 1.
