Jon Gruden Sends Message to Will Howard After He Was Drafted by Steelers
Will Howard was one of 14 Ohio State Buckeyes players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, as he went to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round on Saturday.
Howard appears to have a great chance to compete for the starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers currently do not have any proven veterans outside of Mason Rudolph on the roster.
Yes, Pittsburgh may ultimately sign Aaron Rodgers, which would surely close the door on Howard starting, but for now, 2025 looks bright for the Ohio State product.
Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden—who now works for Barstool Sports—is thrilled for Howard, and he took to social media to send a congratulatory message to Howard in the wake of the signal-caller being drafted.
There were some who felt that Howard could potentially be a Day 2 pick, but the 23-year-old obviously slid, which isn't completely shocking.
After all, Howard wasn't even on anyone's radar as a potential NFL talent heading into 2024, and it wasn't until the Downington, Pa. native led the Buckeyes on a national championship run that he truly started garnering legitimate draft buzz.
Howard began his collegiate career at Kansas State and spent four seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to Ohio State after 2023.
During his lone campaign in Columbus, Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing an Ohio State record 73 percent of his passes.
Most importantly, Howard displayed tremendous poise and mettle throughout the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run, which cemented his status as an NFL Draft pick.
