Ohio State Buckeyes DB Lands with Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers continue the trend of Ohio State Buckeyes in round four of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (8) celebrates after winning against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
After Ohio State Buckeyes' linebacker Cody Simon kicked off day three of the 2025 NFL Draft for the program, another defensive weapon found a new home at the next level seven picks later in round four.

With the No. 122 pick, the Carolina Panthers selected longtime Buckeye Lathan Ransom to help bolster their secondary unit.

The 2024 First-team all-Big Ten Conference safety played a key role in Ohio State's defense last season, as he finished last season with 75 tackles and three forced fumbles. Despite being a primary deep safety for the Buckeyes, Ransom also proved to be a threat in the run game after receiving a 93.7 run defense grade, according to PFF. His size and versatility will make him a perfect defensive piece for the Panthers, who desperately needed more playmakers on defense.

Looking at Carolina's roster, general manager Dan Morgan already made one move this offseason for the secondary by signing Tre'von Moerig. The former 2021 second-round pick will likely become the team's starter for next season, but the addition of Ransom gives the franchise a rotational piece for the safety unit. His excellent play in the run game should help him see time in early-down situations next season.

Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

