Ohio State Sleeper Defender Lands with Top Super Bowl Contender
The Ohio State Buckeyes' pipeline to the NFL continues on during day three of the 2025 NFL Draft, as the program had another key player selected in round five.
With the No. 148 pick, the Los Angeles Rams selected Ty Hamilton, making him the fourth Buckeye to be selected on the final day of the draft.
While former Buckeye and now Detroit Lion Tyleik Williams gained most of the attention on the defensive line heading into the draft, Hamilton was still a difference-maker in the pass game last season. He finished his 2024-25 campaign with 3.5 sacks and 51 total tackles, along with an impressive night against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship.
Hamilton will join a crowded defensive linemen room with the Rams, but the landing spot is a perfect place for him to grow as a lineman. Los Angeles' defensive coordinator Chris Shula and defensive line coach Giff Smith are known for their ability to develop the franchise's lineman, such as Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske. The chance to learn under two phenomenal coaches, as well as a shot to get some time as a rotational player will be perfect for Hamilton's career in the NFL.
