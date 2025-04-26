Pittsburgh Steelers Land Ohio State QB Will Howard in NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken a quarterback as they selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round.
Howard led the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2024. He completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
He joins a Steelers quarterback room that has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Pittsburgh could add Aaron Rodgers if he decides to sign. However, for now, Howard joins Rudolph and Thompson in a battle for the starting quarterback job.
Howard had a great supporting cast at Ohio State with elite wide receivers in Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. He also had dynamic running backs alongside him with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
With the Steelers, Howard will have two good receivers in DK Metcalf and George Pickens. He will also have tight end Pat Freiermuth as a target, along with a dynamic backfield featuring Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell, and Cordarrelle Patterson.
Howard will, at worst, be a backup quarterback in his rookie campaign with the Steelers, but with their current quarterback room, he has a shot at earning the starting job.
Read More Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Sleeper Defender Lands with Top Super Bowl Contender
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes DB Lands with Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Take Ohio State CFP Hero in NFL Draft
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Defensive Leader Ends Up with NFC Squad in NFL Draft