Pittsburgh Steelers Land Ohio State QB Will Howard in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the NFL Draft.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken a quarterback as they selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round.

Howard led the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2024. He completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

He joins a Steelers quarterback room that has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Pittsburgh could add Aaron Rodgers if he decides to sign. However, for now, Howard joins Rudolph and Thompson in a battle for the starting quarterback job.

Howard had a great supporting cast at Ohio State with elite wide receivers in Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. He also had dynamic running backs alongside him with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

With the Steelers, Howard will have two good receivers in DK Metcalf and George Pickens. He will also have tight end Pat Freiermuth as a target, along with a dynamic backfield featuring Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell, and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Howard will, at worst, be a backup quarterback in his rookie campaign with the Steelers, but with their current quarterback room, he has a shot at earning the starting job.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

