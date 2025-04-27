New England Patriots Sign Former Ohio State Playmaker
The Ohio State Buckeyes saw 14 of their players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now, one of their playmakers who wasn't drafted just found a home.
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. has signed with the New England Patriots, providing Patriots quarterback Drake Maye with a very intriguing weapon.
Scott is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he logged 27 catches for 253 yards and a couple of touchdowns. While those aren't eye-opening numbers, it should be noted that Scott particularly stepped his game up in the College Football Playoff.
The Seattle native recorded 11 of his receptions during the Buckeyes' four playoff games, topping out at five grabs in Ohio State's Cotton Bowl win over the Texas Longhorns.
The Buckeyes have not been known for utilizing tight ends, focusing much more on developing wide receivers. For that reason, Scott's overall stats throughout his five-year tenure in Columbus were stunted, as he totaled 47 catches for 393 yards and four scores.
However, the 6-foot-3, 243-pound weapon possesses solid athleticism and decent ball skills that could play very well on the NFL level.
Right now, the Patriots already have a pair of tight ends in Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, but with both players now being on the wrong side of 30, Scott could ultimately get a shot in New England sooner than you think.
Many even expected the Pats to select a tight end in the draft, but they chose not to. That means Scott should have a great chance of making the Patriots' 53-man roster next season.
