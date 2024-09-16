Ohio State Buckeyes' Big Ten Rival Reveals Massive Roster Move
The Michigan Wolverines have gotten off to a rather inauspicious start in 2024, and one of their biggest issues has been quarterback play.
As a result, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has announced a change under center: Alex Orji will be replacing Davis Warren, via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit.
Warren went 11-for-14 with 122 yards and three interceptions in the Wolverines' win over Arkansas State this past Saturday. On the season overall, he has totaled 444 yards, two touchdowns and six picks through three games.
The 22-year-old arrived at Ann Arbor in 2022, serving as J.J. McCarthy's backup for the first two years of his collegiate careeer. Prior to this season, Warren had thrown a grand total of 14 passes.
Obviously, the post-McCarthy era is not off and running, and Moore isn't wasting any time making a switch before the Wolverines begin Big Ten conference play.
Orji also joined Michigan in 2022 and has primarily been used as a rusher, amassing 181 yards and three scores on the ground over the first three years of his NCAA tenure. This season, he has carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards.
The Wolverines are 2-1 thus far. They opened the 2024 campaign with a win over the Fresno State Bulldogs before being blasted by the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.
Michigan was able to scrape together a win over Arkansas State, but it was not entirely convincing, as the Wolverines won 28-18.
Michigan will face the USC Trojans this Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Wolverines on Nov. 30 when they aim to snap a three-game losing streak to their archrivals.